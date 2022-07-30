The following business licenses were issued this week:
• DFD Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1445, Owensboro, lessor of residential buildings/dwellings
• Community Wellness — KY LLC, Campbell, California, individual and family services
• Downtown 1895 LLC, 1431 Bosley Road, Owensboro, lessor of residential buildings/dwellings
• NNN Mfg Cold JV LP, New York, New York, investment advice
• Stacey S. Roberts, 10935 Toler Bridge Road, Maceo, miscellaneous crop farming
• Woodfall & Sons, 6853 State Route 54, Phipot, residential remodeling
• Joy’s Handyman Service, 4638 McIntire Crossing, residential remodeling
• Rogers Group Inc., Nashville, Tennessee, construction machinery manufacturing
• Jean Handyman Service, 2127 Clinton Place West, Owensboro, residential remodeling
• Luminary Beauty Studio LLC, 920 Frederica St. Ste 1000, beauty salon
• Benny’s Home Improvement, Bowling Green, Kentucky, residential remodeling
• Construction Engineering Solutions, Jasper, Indiana, engineering services
• Commonwealth Anesthesia PSC, Lexington, Kentucky, personal services
