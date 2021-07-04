The following business licenses were issued between June 21 and June 25:
Clivian Skimmerhorn, 64 Mapleleaf Lake Lane, Utica, musical group
C&M Headstone Restoration, 6560 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot
Paws Town Canine Campus LLC, 4617 Sutherland Road, Owensboro
HR Service Group LLC, Burtonsville, Maryland, human relations consulting
Wesley Knott, 6029 Pruden Lane, Owensboro, soybean farming
JGOB LLC, Louisville, glass container manufacturing
7 Points GP, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, residential leasing
Rick Aull’s Custom Cabinets LLC, 4667 Pleasant Grove Road, Owensboro
Second Generation Construction, 4705 Farmview Drive, Owensboro
Pass Pest LLC, Newburgh
Buzick Construction Inc., Bardstown
Teksystems Global Services LLC, Hanover, Maryland, computer services
Fiddlewood Farm LLC, 5717 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot
Sani-Ride LLC, 1829 Asbury Place, Owensboro, carpet cleaning
Armor Fire Protection, Centennial, Colorado
Master Blaster Pressure Washing, 9319 Kentucky 456, Owensboro
Commonwealth Sign Company, Louisville
E’s Everyday Handyman Services, 6154 Sutter Loop E., Owensboro
Quality Quick #8, 4625 Frederica St., Owensboro
Falloway Painting LLC, Henderson
Pose Selfie Museum, 1734 Sweeney St., Owensboro
First Choice Washing, 5524 Mulberry Place, Owensboro
Colonial Siding Company, 2235 Southeastern Parkway, Owensboro
Future Forward Behavioral Health LLC, 1020 Halifax Drive, Owensboro
Color of Kentucky Floral Design, 2449 Mayfair Drive, Owensboro
Tasty, 3136 W. Second St., Owensboro, catering
