The following business licenses were issued between June 21 and June 25:

Clivian Skimmerhorn, 64 Mapleleaf Lake Lane, Utica, musical group

C&M Headstone Restoration, 6560 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot

Paws Town Canine Campus LLC, 4617 Sutherland Road, Owensboro

HR Service Group LLC, Burtonsville, Maryland, human relations consulting

Wesley Knott, 6029 Pruden Lane, Owensboro, soybean farming

JGOB LLC, Louisville, glass container manufacturing

7 Points GP, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, residential leasing

Rick Aull’s Custom Cabinets LLC, 4667 Pleasant Grove Road, Owensboro

Second Generation Construction, 4705 Farmview Drive, Owensboro

Pass Pest LLC, Newburgh

Buzick Construction Inc., Bardstown

Teksystems Global Services LLC, Hanover, Maryland, computer services

Fiddlewood Farm LLC, 5717 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot

Sani-Ride LLC, 1829 Asbury Place, Owensboro, carpet cleaning

Armor Fire Protection, Centennial, Colorado

Master Blaster Pressure Washing, 9319 Kentucky 456, Owensboro

Commonwealth Sign Company, Louisville

E’s Everyday Handyman Services, 6154 Sutter Loop E., Owensboro

Quality Quick #8, 4625 Frederica St., Owensboro

Falloway Painting LLC, Henderson

Pose Selfie Museum, 1734 Sweeney St., Owensboro

First Choice Washing, 5524 Mulberry Place, Owensboro

Colonial Siding Company, 2235 Southeastern Parkway, Owensboro

Future Forward Behavioral Health LLC, 1020 Halifax Drive, Owensboro

Color of Kentucky Floral Design, 2449 Mayfair Drive, Owensboro

Tasty, 3136 W. Second St., Owensboro, catering

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.