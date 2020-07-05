El Rodeo Night Club, 1900 E. 15th St., Owensboro

Casabella Pyrotechnics LLC, Lanesville, Indiana

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, professional and technical services

Trion Solutions II Inc., Troy, Michigan, professional employer organization

MC Group LLC, 1593 Creek Haven Loop, Owensboro, residential leasing

Midnite Tactical LLC, 5154 Windy Hollow Road, Owensboro, direct sales

MCL Cleaning, 6926 Luther Taylor Road, Philpot

Jane M. Nale, Rockport, Indiana, janitorial service

James Lynn Moorman Family Trust, 1700 Kentucky 140 E., Utica

Suan Care Center LLC, Owensboro, professional and technical services

Inner Balance Counseling LLC, 100 W. Third St., Owensboro

McKesson Medical Surgical Inc., The Woodlands, Texas

Mile Wide Beer Company LLC, Louisville

5G Masonry LLC, Ozark, Missouri

Prolink Healthcare LLC, Montgomery, Ohio

Bittel Rd LLC, Eddyville, residential leasing

Boyz Round Here Landscaping, 2207 Keenland Parkway, Owensboro

TLB Firearms, 3865 Brookfield Drive, Owensboro

R & B Apartments LLC, 2 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro

Southwestern Advantage, Sebree, direct sales

Watson Leather Company, 250 Heartwood Court, Owensboro

Precision Erection Company Inc., Russell Springs

Stafford Electronics, Nashville

Dauenhauer Acquisition Corp., Louisville, plumbing, heating and air conditioning

Owensboro Atlas Center LLC, 3032 Alvey Park Drive W., Owensboro, chiropractor

Kati Jo’s Photos, 2315 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro

