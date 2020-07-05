El Rodeo Night Club, 1900 E. 15th St., Owensboro
Casabella Pyrotechnics LLC, Lanesville, Indiana
Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, professional and technical services
Trion Solutions II Inc., Troy, Michigan, professional employer organization
MC Group LLC, 1593 Creek Haven Loop, Owensboro, residential leasing
Midnite Tactical LLC, 5154 Windy Hollow Road, Owensboro, direct sales
MCL Cleaning, 6926 Luther Taylor Road, Philpot
Jane M. Nale, Rockport, Indiana, janitorial service
James Lynn Moorman Family Trust, 1700 Kentucky 140 E., Utica
Suan Care Center LLC, Owensboro, professional and technical services
Inner Balance Counseling LLC, 100 W. Third St., Owensboro
McKesson Medical Surgical Inc., The Woodlands, Texas
Mile Wide Beer Company LLC, Louisville
5G Masonry LLC, Ozark, Missouri
Prolink Healthcare LLC, Montgomery, Ohio
Bittel Rd LLC, Eddyville, residential leasing
Boyz Round Here Landscaping, 2207 Keenland Parkway, Owensboro
TLB Firearms, 3865 Brookfield Drive, Owensboro
R & B Apartments LLC, 2 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro
Southwestern Advantage, Sebree, direct sales
Watson Leather Company, 250 Heartwood Court, Owensboro
Precision Erection Company Inc., Russell Springs
Stafford Electronics, Nashville
Dauenhauer Acquisition Corp., Louisville, plumbing, heating and air conditioning
Owensboro Atlas Center LLC, 3032 Alvey Park Drive W., Owensboro, chiropractor
Kati Jo’s Photos, 2315 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.