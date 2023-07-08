The following business licenses were issued June 26-30:
• Shelly Westendorf Realtor, 1306 Marycrest Drive, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers
• Blue Skies and Sunshine LLC, 4512 Taylor Drive, Owensboro, security systems services (except locksmiths)
• SM3 LLC, 3525 Bittel Road, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• The Dallas Group of America Inc., Whitehouse, New Jersey, other professional equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
• El Jaguar Improvements LLC, 2556 Westwood Ave., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• El Tucan Homes LLC, 2556 Westwood Ave., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Toddler Town, 4245 Brookhill Drive, Owensboro, child day care services
• Berto’s Mobile Auto Repair, 1429 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro, general automotive repair
• Sunflower Holdings LLC, 522 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, all other traveler accommodation
• N & T Enterprises LLC, Wamego, Kansas, lessors of nonresidential buildings (except mini warehouses)
• Precision Curb Appeal, 6500 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica, all other specialty trade contractors
• Handilee LLC, 4625 Springlane Drive, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Total Home Improvements LLC, 5559 State Route 405, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Bell, Hughes, and Coleman PC, Bowling Green, Kentucky, lawyers office
• Medvantx Pharmacy Services, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, all other professional, scientific, and technical services
• Dollar General Corporation, Goodlettsville, Tennessee, engineering services
• McClelland Investigations LLC, 2718 Chestnut Bend, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
• InnerSelf, 2414 O’Bryan Blvd., Owensboro, sports and recreation instruction
