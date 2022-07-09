The following business licenses were issued between June 27 and July 1:
• Octaria LLC, Houston, Texas, custom computer programming services
• DL’Eons, 1030 West 11th St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Solid Solutions Home Services, 121 East 21st St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• JJ’s Handyman Service, Evanston, Indiana, residential remodelers
• The New Oasis Tanning Salon LLC, 1900 Stratford Drive, Owensboro, personal services
• Klaytor Burden Lawn Care, Livermore, Kentucky, landscaping services
• Pratyaksh LLC, 3828 Edenberry Court, Owensboro, gas station with convenience store
• Lucas K. Jones, Robert P. Huff, 1812 Churchill Drive, Owensboro, durable goods merchant wholesalers
• Crystal’s Crib, 68 Colonial Court, Owensboro, traveler accommodation
• The Skin Therapist Injectables LLC, 624 Emory Drive, Owensboro, beauty salon
• B E Electric Service Inc., Evansville, Indiana, electrical contractors
• Jordys Restaurant Inc., 830 Chuck Gray Court, Owensboro, full-service restaurant
• Oscar H. Carvello Sanchez, 1700 Todd Court Apt. 6, Owensboro, clothing store
• LaShawa Nonyell Jackson, 817 Stone St., Owensboro, other waste collection
• Hillard Detail, 214 Tremont Drive, Owensboro, car wash
• Joseph A. Mitchell Jr., Beaver Dam, Kentucky, electrical contractors
• A & B Saint’s Rentals LLC, 3538 Bold Forbes Way, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
