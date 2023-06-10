The following business licenses were issued between May 29 and June 2:
• Fiorella Mowing, 640 Alexandria Ave., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Commonwealth Connections, 316 Booth Ave., Owensboro, all other personal services
• Virtual Service Operations, Irving, Texas, data processing, hosting and related services
• Townsquare Management Company LLC, Purchase, New York, radio stations
• Mark Sparks, 4455 Fields Road, Owensboro, all other miscellaneous crop farming
• Teresa Sparks, 4559 Fields Road, Owensboro, lessors of other real estate property
• Owensboro Furniture and Appliances, 622 East 4th St., Owensboro, furniture stores
• Addiction Recovery Care, 3136 West 2nd St., Owensboro, residential mental health and substance abuse facilities
• Fern Willow Stables Boutique LLC, 13535 US Highway 231, Utica, other clothing stores
• Hamilton Family Investments Inc., Lexington, Kentucky, lessors of other real estate property
• 911 Fleet & Fire Equipment, Florence, Kentucky, fire protection
• Daugherty Electric Company, Yorktown, Indiana, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• SA Ridgeway Construction, Yorktown, Indiana, commercial and institutional building construction
• Millers Services LLC, 4360 Harbor Hills Trace, Owensboro, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors
• Eagles Construction LLC, 928 Locust St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Home Care Repairs, 2304 Middleground Drive, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Zsat Spa, 3115 Commonwealth Court, Ste. B7, Owensboro, other personal care services
• Affordable Towing & Recovery, 9248 State Route 54, Whitesville, motor vehicle towing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.