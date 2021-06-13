The following business licenses were issued between June 1 and June 4:

Complete Demolition Services LLC, Louisville

Jeffery Kingkade, 3101 Bridle Way, Owensboro, grain farming

Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC, Alexandria, Louisiana

Tanya Lancaster, 3258 Mallard Landing Loop, Owensboro, youth services

Trane US Inc., Davidson, North Carolina, heating and air conditioning

JNT Rentals LLC, 506 W. 15th St., Owensboro

AJG Express LLC, Morgantown

Davey Mills Pickleball, 1919 Wellshurst Drive, Owensboro

Seedlings Enterprises LLC, 2524 Whirlaway Drive, Owensboro, office of holding company

