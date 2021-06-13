The following business licenses were issued between June 1 and June 4:
Complete Demolition Services LLC, Louisville
Jeffery Kingkade, 3101 Bridle Way, Owensboro, grain farming
Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC, Alexandria, Louisiana
Tanya Lancaster, 3258 Mallard Landing Loop, Owensboro, youth services
Trane US Inc., Davidson, North Carolina, heating and air conditioning
JNT Rentals LLC, 506 W. 15th St., Owensboro
AJG Express LLC, Morgantown
Davey Mills Pickleball, 1919 Wellshurst Drive, Owensboro
Seedlings Enterprises LLC, 2524 Whirlaway Drive, Owensboro, office of holding company
