The following business licenses were issued between June 5-9:
• Wendy Mattingly, Henderson, Kentucky, offices of real estate agents and brokers
• Megan Beets Consulting, 10776 Old Leitchfield Road, Whitesville, other management consulting services
• Ronnie Joe Bunn, 2308 Triple Crown Way, Owensboro, flight training
• Damian Howard, 114 East 19th St., Owensboro, all other traveler accommodation
• K Scott Properties, LLC, 1035 Frederica St. Suite 270, Owensboro, lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)
• SAVI Salon Suites, LLC, Bowling Green, Kentucky, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Amgen USA Inc., Tampa, Florida, pharmaceutical preparation manufacturing
• Sequoia Care, Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, all other outpatient care centers
• Akkodis Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Lillianne Sharp Photography, 4639 Thruston Dermont Road, photography studios, portrait
• Saul Cervantes Puga, 1818 Oak Ave., Owensboro, all other specialty trade contractors
• Annsley Christian, Livermore, Kentucky, beauty salons
• Spectrum Sight & Sound Inc., Louisville, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Yard Boy Lawn Care, 2508 Downing Drive, Owensboro, landscaping services
• Loman Collin Trover M.D., 4526 Lake Forest Drive, Owensboro, all other professional, scientific and technical services
• Jeremiah J. Drahos, 2290 Monroe Ave., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Hines Interests Limited Partnership, Houston, Texas, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Data Recognition Corp., Maple Grove, Minnesota, educational support services
• Selene Financing LP, Scottsdale, Arizona, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers
• General Motors LLC, Detroit, Michigan, sales financing
• Program Productions Inc., Lombard, Illinois, all other support services
• KeyBank National Association, Cleveland, Ohio, office administrative services
• LTS Managed Technical Service LLC, Pflugerville, Texas, satellite telecommunications
• Golden Treasures LLC, 2742 Summer Point Court, Owensboro, used merchandise stores
• Zap LLC, Reynolds Station, Kentucky, photography studios, portrait
• Phat Bellies, Beaver Dam, Kentucky, mobile food services
• Panda Foot & Spa, 3600 Frederica St. Suite G, Owensboro, other personal care services
• Samquest Global LLC, 3130 Burlew Blvd. Unit B, Owensboro, other building equipment contractors
• Farmor Holdings LLC, Burkesville, Kentucky, commercial and institutional building construction
• OPC Pest Services, Atlanta, Georgia, exterminating and pest control services
