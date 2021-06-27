The following business licenses were issued between June 14 and June 18:

Solutions Holdings Group LLC, Henderson, real estate office

Alternative Edge LLC, 3331 Grist Court, Owensboro, landscaping architecture

Edge Brothers Poultry LLC, 8859 Stillhouse Road, Whitesville

Grand Rental Station of Huntingburg, Huntingburg, Indiana

Smart Holdings Corp., Alpharetta, Georgia, consulting services

DK Builders, Munfordville

McKesson Medical Surgical Minnesota, Irving, Texas

Butterfly Homes LLC, 6518 Waterford Place, Owensboro

Apollo Eleven Inc., Arlington, South Dakota, custom computer programming

Accel Fire Protection, Scottsboro, Alabama

Advanced Cable & Communications, Newburgh

Pride Healthcare LLC, New York, New York

Bionic Prosthetics and Orthotics, Merrillville, Indiana

Nella’s Cleaning Services, 2918 Asbury Place, Owensboro

Prater Hardin Enterprises LLC, 5851 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro, residential leasing

Midwest Rentals, Owensboro

Ex Car Detailing, 1031 Gardenside Drive, Owensboro

Terri Dianne Knott, 8430 Winkler Mount Zion Road, Lewisport, travel agency

CHC Payroll Agent Inc., Nashville

Freedom Lawn Care, 6435 Valley Brook Trace, Utica

Interclean Equipment LLC, Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rehab Employee Services LLC, Hoover, Alabama

East Spa, 3115 Commonwealth Court, Owensboro

St Joseph’s Woodworks, 2534 Lawrin Court, Owensboro

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.