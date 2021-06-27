The following business licenses were issued between June 14 and June 18:
Solutions Holdings Group LLC, Henderson, real estate office
Alternative Edge LLC, 3331 Grist Court, Owensboro, landscaping architecture
Edge Brothers Poultry LLC, 8859 Stillhouse Road, Whitesville
Grand Rental Station of Huntingburg, Huntingburg, Indiana
Smart Holdings Corp., Alpharetta, Georgia, consulting services
DK Builders, Munfordville
McKesson Medical Surgical Minnesota, Irving, Texas
Butterfly Homes LLC, 6518 Waterford Place, Owensboro
Apollo Eleven Inc., Arlington, South Dakota, custom computer programming
Accel Fire Protection, Scottsboro, Alabama
Advanced Cable & Communications, Newburgh
Pride Healthcare LLC, New York, New York
Bionic Prosthetics and Orthotics, Merrillville, Indiana
Nella’s Cleaning Services, 2918 Asbury Place, Owensboro
Prater Hardin Enterprises LLC, 5851 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
Midwest Rentals, Owensboro
Ex Car Detailing, 1031 Gardenside Drive, Owensboro
Terri Dianne Knott, 8430 Winkler Mount Zion Road, Lewisport, travel agency
CHC Payroll Agent Inc., Nashville
Freedom Lawn Care, 6435 Valley Brook Trace, Utica
Interclean Equipment LLC, Ypsilanti, Michigan
Rehab Employee Services LLC, Hoover, Alabama
East Spa, 3115 Commonwealth Court, Owensboro
St Joseph’s Woodworks, 2534 Lawrin Court, Owensboro
