The following business licenses were issued between June 15 and June 19:

Yonkers Industries Inc., Windermere, Florida, industrial construction

Legacy Empire Electric, Beaver Dam

Brasher’s Little Nashville, 2418 S. Griffith Ave., Owensboro

Yoder Construction, Hawesville

Stitch Craft Boutique, 6550 Macedonia Road, Owensboro

Action Jackson’s Pressure Wash Service, 511 Center St., Owensboro

Grey Concrete, 7409 Griffith Station Road, Owensboro

Great American Cookies, 4942 Newbolt Road, Owensboro

R. H. Marlin Inc., Indianapolis, equipment rental

South Coast Solar, Metairie, Louisiana

Rick Fish Auto Sales LLC, 6161 Old Kentucky 54, Philpot

