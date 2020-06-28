The following business licenses were issued between June 15 and June 19:
Yonkers Industries Inc., Windermere, Florida, industrial construction
Legacy Empire Electric, Beaver Dam
Brasher’s Little Nashville, 2418 S. Griffith Ave., Owensboro
Yoder Construction, Hawesville
Stitch Craft Boutique, 6550 Macedonia Road, Owensboro
Action Jackson’s Pressure Wash Service, 511 Center St., Owensboro
Grey Concrete, 7409 Griffith Station Road, Owensboro
Great American Cookies, 4942 Newbolt Road, Owensboro
R. H. Marlin Inc., Indianapolis, equipment rental
South Coast Solar, Metairie, Louisiana
Rick Fish Auto Sales LLC, 6161 Old Kentucky 54, Philpot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.