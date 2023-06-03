The following business licenses were issued between May 22 and May 26:
• DWE Electrical Contractors, Hodgenville, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Kessler Sign Company, Zanesville, Ohio, sign manufacturing
• Peterson Contractors, Inc., Reinbeck, Iowa, industrial building construction
• Accudraft Paint Booths, Randolph, New Jersey, other building finishing contractors
• MBO Professional Services, Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, all other business support services
• Epic Health LLC, 2134 Calhoun Road, Owensboro, services for the elderly and persons with disabilities
• McCarty Mowing, Lewisport, Kentucky, landscaping services
• Harvest & Bloom Company, 5124 State Route 142, Philpot, Kentucky, flower, nursery stock, and florists’ supplies merchant wholesalers
• The Garden Fox Bakery, 3812 Raintree Drive, Owensboro, other grocery and related products merchant wholesalers
• Mr. Power Wash, Calhoun, Kentucky, other services to buildings and dwellings
• The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, 2421 Allen St., Owensboro, siding contractors
• Jacob Aud, Calhoun, Kentucky, painting and wall covering contractors
• Lester Home, Garden, & Lawn LLC, P.O. Box 23046, Owensboro, landscaping services
