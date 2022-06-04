The following business licenses were issued between May 23 and May 27:
• Insituform Technologies LLC, Chesterfield, Missouri, water and sewer line construction
• LiquidAgents Healthcare LLC, Plano, Texas, temporary agency
• Jonathan Lawson, Hartford, Kentucky, lessors of residential buildings/dwellings
• Sean S. Land PLLC, 611 Frederica St., Owensboro, lawyer
• JCV Properties LLC, 5191 Roby Road, Philpot, lessors of residential buildings/dwellings
• WoodmenLife, Omaha, Nebraska, insurance agencies and brokerages
• Wayne Bolynn LLC, 6511 Spring Have Trace, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings/dwellings
• Main Street Rural Health LLC, Nashville, Tennessee, miscellaneous health practitioners office
• Bickett’s Construction, 405 W. Legion Blvd., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Joshua Mahoney, 625 Booth Ave., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Integrity Insurance Partners LLC, 4399 Springhill Drive Ste. E, Owensboro, mortgage/nonmortgage loan brokers
• Ryder Transportation Solutions, Medley, Florida, truck, utility trailer, and RV Rental and Leasing
• Trachte Building Systems, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, engineering services
• Luxe Surfaces Inc., Louisville, Kentucky, tile and terrazzo contractors
• Shanna K. Settle Counseling LLC, 1911 Lydia Drive, Owensboro, mental health practitioner’s office
• Alternative Solutions Health Network, Kettering, Ohio, home health care services
• GEL Engineering LLC, Charleston, South Carolina, engineering services
• Healthy Life SPA LLC, 527 Emory Drive Ste. 108, Owensboro, personal care services
• TWC Concrete LLC, Monroe, Ohio, poured concrete foundation and structure contractors
• Talech Inc., Robbinsdale, Minnesota, data processing, hosting, and related services
• Green River Contracting, Spottsville, Kentucky, commercial and institutional building construction
• Susanna Petric, Nashville, Tennessee, direct selling establishment
• MedSolutions Holdings Inc., Saint Louis, Missouri, corporate, subsidiary, and regional managing offices
