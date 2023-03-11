The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 27 and March 3:
• Lewis Electrical Service, 201 Forest Lane, Whitesville, all other specialty trade contractors.
• Jones Roofing & Repairs, 6035 U.S. Highway 60 West, Owensboro, roofing contractors.
• ST Shared Services LLC, Hazelwood, Missouri, pharmaceutical preparation manufacturing.
• Burley’s Market, 5250 Haycraft Road, Owensboro, all other miscellaneous crap farming.
• Digital Intelligence Systems LLC, McLean, Virginia, professional employer organizations.
• Johnny Ray Yoder, Morgantown, finish carpentry contractors.
• Quality Check, 1228 West 4th St., Owensboro, landscaping services.
• Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Dexter, Missouri, full-service restaurants.
• The Vault Dance Studio, 650 Chuck Gray Court, Owensboro, dance companies.
• Franchise World Headquarters, Milford, Connecticut, limited-service restaurants.
• Bay’s La-wn & Outdoor Care, 1738 Mount Vernon Dr., Owensboro, landscaping services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.