The following business licenses were issued this week:
• Intuit Inc. San Diego, California, support services
• Rearden’s Electrical Services LLC, Cromwell, electrical contractors
• CCFI LLC, Dublin, Ohio, business related to credit intermediation
• West Parrish Court LLC, 3428 Monticello Dr., residential leasing office
• Nation Farms, 11609 Coleman Rd., corn farming
• Say It With Sass, 2925 Christie Pl., direct selling establishment
• Tata’s 2803 W. Parrish Ave., limited-service restaurant
• Halter Tree Service Inc., Vincennes, Indiana, power-line construction service
• Cliffsedge Outpost, 248 Bickett Rd., direct selling establishment
• Jerry’s Home Remodeling Services, 7745 State Route 815, residential remodelers
• Kahawa Java LLC, 2136 Biscayne Dr., specialty food store
• A1 Lawnscapes, 5601 Old Lyddane Bridge Rd., landscaping services
• Corley, Krystal, 2410 Palomino Pl., beauty salon
• PM Byers Counseling, 3519 N. Dove Loop, mental health office
• Summit General Contractors Inc., Knoxville, Tennessee, commercial and institutional building construction
• GL Travel, Granite Bay, California, tour operators
• Hogan Real Estate, Louisville, residential leasing office
• Emerald Hospitality Associates Inc., Westlake, Ohio, hotel
• Sammy Drywall LLC, Louisville, drywall and insulation contractors
• SURVANTHONY LLC, 2524 E. 10th St., motion picture and video production
• Wendi Brandon APRN PMHNP-BC LLC, 9230 State Route 405, office of mental health practitioner
