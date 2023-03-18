The following business licenses were issued between Mar. 6 and Mar. 10:
• Cassie’s Cleaning Services, Reynolds Station, Kentucky, janitorial services
• Tower Hill Insurance Group LLC, Gainesville, Florida, direct property and casualty insurance carriers
• Flow Service Partners Intermediate, Mount Juliet, Tennessee, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Bamboo Health Inc., Louisville, Kentucky, other computer-related services
• Mason Pague, 4230 Buckland Square, Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages
• Optimize U Owensboro LLC, 4010 Frederica St., Ste. 2, Owensboro, other personal care services
• Signs Unlimited Inc., Durham, North Carolina, all other specialty trade contractors
• KY Emergency Power Inc., LLC., Danville, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Prism Authentic Living LLC, 121 East 2nd St., Ste. 401, Owensboro, offices of mental health practitioners (except physicians)
• ATC Sequoia LLC, Woburn, Massachusetts, power and communication line and related structures construction
• Thomas Tree Service, 3237 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro, landscaping services
• We Maid It Two Cleaning Services, Central City, Kentucky, janitorial services
• Phatman’s Firearms LLC, 722 Dixiana Drive, Owensboro, other miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesalers
• Mourning Hair, 2554 West 6th St., Owensboro, beauty salons
• Ohmega Electric LLC, Rockport, Indiana, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• River City Masonry & Construction, 2502 State Route 554, Owensboro, masonry contractors
