The following business licenses were issued between Mar. 13 and Mar. 17:
• Lamb Law, Greenville, Kentucky, offices of lawyers
• TriStar Property Services, LLC, Livermore, Kentucky, residential remodelers
• American Towers LLC #002372700, White Plains, New York, other electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance
• Protiviti Inc., San Ramon, California, administrative management and general management consulting services
• David McBride, 6051 State Route 81, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Joseph Fischer, 3721 Fischer Road, Owensboro, all other miscellaneous crop farming
• Magdalena A. Bailey, 506 Eastwood Drive, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers
• On Time BBQ Concessions LLC, Henderson, Kentucky, mobile food services
• Lit Paper Crafting, 2576 Palomino Place, Owensboro, hobby, toy, and game stores
• Elite Tire and Auto LLC, 700 West 4th St., Owensboro, automotive parts and accessories stores
• Cornerpost Fence Company, Uniontown, Kentucky, all other specialty trade contractors
• Tuff Cuts, 645 Danberry St., Owensboro, landscaping services
• On Duty Depot, Science Hill, Kentucky, motor vehicle towing
• CBC Companies Inc., Columbus, Ohio, custom computer programming services
• NGG Nefertiti Glam Graffiti, 2521 Westwood Ave., Owensboro, beauty salons
• MOFO Less, 10219 Walnut St., Whitesville, Kentucky, landscaping services
• Wholesale Equipment Supply Company, 2701 Green River Drive, Owensboro, other commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing
• ISG Information Services Group America, The Woodlands, Texas, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Teleprofessional LLC, Akron, Ohio, telephone answering services
• Bull’s Electric and Controls Service, Henderson, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Sloan’s Tree Service, 4281 Ridge Road, Philpot, landscaping services
• Luck 7 Yard Cards LLC, 2736 Count Fleet Loop, Owensboro, all other personal services
• Mullican Residential Services LLC, 4620 Rome Parkway, Owensboro, residential remodelers
