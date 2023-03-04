The following business licenses were recorded Feb. 20 through Feb. 24:
• Capgemini America Inc., Chicago, Illinois, custom computer programming services
• Red Canary Inc., Denver, Colorado, radio networks
• Slimview Farms LLC, Lewisport, Kentucky, oilseed and grain combination farming
• Razor’s Edge Lawncare LLC, 10461 Kelly Cemetery Road, Maceo, landscaping services
• Riney Roofing LLC, 2439 Farrier Place, Owensboro, roofing contractors
• R & W Real Estate Group, 1290 Hill Bridge Road, Utica, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Lithia Motors Supports Services Inc., Medford, Ohio, all other business support services
• Pfizer Inc., Tampa, Florida, surgical and medical instrument manufacturing
• RAM Engineering & Construction, Louisville, Kentucky, engineering services
• Mi Cocinita, 6783 Leslie Lane, Owensboro, mobile food services
• Whipt Creations LLC, 3408 East Surrey Drive, Owensboro, all other personal services
• Blue Crab Knits, 3420 Placid Place, Owensboro, all other professional, scientific, and technical services
• Ayurvedic Locs LLC, P.O. Box 1183, Owensboro, other personal care services
• Rios Painting & Home Improvements, 1436 West 9th St., Owensboro, painting and wall covering contractors
• Bluegrass Contracting Corporation, Lexington, Kentucky, highway, street, and bridge construction
• Bin There Dump That LLC, 9345 US Highway 60 West, Owensboro, solid waste collection
• Solgen Power LLC, Pasco, Washington, solar electric power generation
