The following business licenses were issued this week:
• Gar’s Grass, 602 Clay St., landscaping services
• Lawn Master’s Featuring Mole Patrol, Evansville, Indian, landscaping services
• Liberty Mutual Group, Inc., Dover, New Hampshire, insurance
• Next Level Speech Therapy PC, Mukilteo, Washington, office of physical, occupational and speech therapists and audiologists
• UHS Partners Inc., Coppell, Texas, temporary help service
• Preferred Quality Construction, 2127 Hill Bridge Rd., residential remodelers
• P-5 Construction, Fordsville, Kentucky, residential remodelers
• Premier Landscaping & Lawncare LLC, Henderson, Kentucky, poured concrete foundation and structure contractors
• Direct Interactions Inc., San Francisco, California, telemarketing bureaus and other contact centers
• Selective Insurance, Branchville, New Jersey, insurance agency
• Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., Orlando, Florida, surgical and medical instrument manufacturing
• Grace Health Beauty, 3021 Reid Rd., personal care services
• Bowling Green Glass Company LLC, Bowling Green, Kentucky, glass and glazing contractors
• Lawn Statements, 665 Hagan Ln. N., landscaping services
• Chipotle Mexican Grill #4203, Columbus, Ohio, full-service restaurants
• Windy Hill Farm & Home LLC, Henderson, Kentucky, fruit and vegetable markets
• Marx Contracting, Inc., Evansville, Indiana
• Elite R & R Contracting LLC, 2219 Ruby Ct., residential remodelers
• RAC Services LLC, Henderson, Kentucky, industrial building construction
• Hi Foot Spa LLC, 3118 Alvey Park Dr. E., personal care services
• Gomez Contracting Inc., 1408 Fuqua Ct., commercial and institutional building construction
• Rick’s Pressure Washing Service, 6381 Autumn Valley Trace, other services to buildings and dwellings
• 2 Brothers Auto Sales, 2724 Griffith Ave., used car dealers
