The following business licenses were issued between May 1 and May 5:
• GTO Landscaping, Slaughters, Kentucky, landscaping services
• Coldspring, Cold Spring, Minnesota, brick, stone, and related construction material merchant wholesalers
• Karen Smith’s Kleening LLC, 1712 Hollendale Drive, Apt. A, Owensboro, janitorial services
• Rize and Shine Services LLC, 1835 James David Court, Owensboro, landscaping services
• Jaybyrd’s Painting & Flooring, 6931 Kris Ave., Owensboro, flooring contractors
• Lampkin Land Wurx LLC, 6381 Kris Ave., Philpot, site preparation contractors
• Nine Circles Tattoo LLC, 1726 Prince Ave., Owensboro, other personal care services
• The Staples Group Inc., Framingham, South Carolina, all other miscellaneous store retailers (except tobacco stores)
• Pappy’s Sweet Treats, Fordsville, Kentucky, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
• M & J Pilot Car, 1218 Jackson St., Owensboro, freight transportation arrangement
• Michael Cook, 2524 North York St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• G4 Contracting LLC, 4731 McIntire Crossing, Owensboro, roofing contractors
• Shannon Whitfield, 2320 Eastland Drive, Owensboro, beauty salons
• Bay State Counseling & Wellness Center, Billerica, Massachusetts, administrative management and general management consulting services
• MAC Commercial Services Inc., Mount Vernon, Indiana, janitorial services
• Buzzy Body Bath Shop, Henderson, Kentucky, soap and other detergent manufacturing
• MAC Industrial Coatings & MAC Industries, Evansville, Indiana, painting and wall covering contractors
• SYM Holdings LLC, 1923 Fieldcrest Drive, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Keller Family Farms LLP, 334 Steamboat Road, Owensboro, fruit and vegetable markets
• Lava Studio, Miami Beach, Florida, teleproduction and other postproduction services
• Alerus, Grand Forks, North Dakota, miscellaneous financial invest activities
