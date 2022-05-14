The following business licenses were filed from May 2 through May 6:
• Helios Intermediate Inc. & Subsidiary, New York, New York, portfolio management
• Perfection Associates LLC, Fort Wayne, Indiana, nonclassifiable establishment
• Health Carousel LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, physicians office
• Advantage Home Service, 2507 Hillbrooke Parkway, Owensboro, specialty trade contractors
• Jason McPherson, 7965 Sauer Lane, Owensboro, real-estate lessor
• Progressive Aesthetics LLC, 3026 Hidden Lake Point, Owensboro, personal care service
• Alex Nicholas Warren, 227 Saint Ann St. Ste. 101, Owensboro, insurance agency
• CBRE Technical Services LLC, Richardson, Texas, building/dwelling services
• JAG Industrial Services Inc., Dallas, Texas, legislative bodies
• Brittany Stofer, 3800 Frederica St. Ste. 2, Owensboro, barbershop
• Seedy Eye Software LLC, 3807 Steele Drive, Owensboro, computer programming services
• KB Detail LLC, 934 Eastwood Drive, Owensboro, car wash
• Rad Lad Home Repair, 3916 State Route 554, Owensboro, specialty home contractors
• Ray Nik Enterprises LLC, 1203 Booth Ave., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings/dwellings
• Hunter’s Pride Construction Inc., Harrisonville, Missouri, concrete foundation and structure contractors
• ACML, 2565 Eastland Drive, Owensboro, engineering services
• Kings-N-Queens Lounge, 503 E. 18th St., Owensboro, amusement and recreation industries
