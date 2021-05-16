The following business licenses were issued between May 3 and May 7:
Berckradele Solutions LLC, 117 E. 18th St., Owensboro, marketing consultant
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hanover, New Jersey
Nicely Lawn Care, 5294 Ashland Ave., Owensboro
Pearle Vision, Cincinnati
MB & WH Properties LLC, 2524 Littlebrook Trail, Owensboro, residential leasing
Stephanie Hicks, 1200 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro, beauty salon
Lizzies Diner LLC, 1456 Stafford Court, Owensboro
One Stitch & More, 9939 Kelly Cemetery Road, Maceo, household goods repair and maintenance
The Natural Coach, 3579 Chambers St., Owensboro, pharmacy
Danos Cigar Lounge LLC, 3207 Meadowland Drive, Owensboro
OIC Pilots LLC, 2 Plum St., Owensboro, transportation equipment leasing
Novelis Corporation, Atlanta, aluminum
Redica Systems Inc., Pleasanton, California, software publishers
Power Home Solar LLC, Concord, North Carolina
The Bees Knees Bakery & Goods, 2516 Duke Drive, Owensboro
DJ Photography, 3513 E. Surrey Drive, Owensboro
Profile by Sanford, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, food supplements
Njoy Indoor Play LLC, 3938 Evergreen Drive, Owensboro
Black Sheep Antiques, 6537 Sutherlin Lane, Utica
Heitmeyer Building & Design, Pickerington, Ohio
See Through Window Cleaning, 6664 U.S. 231, Utica
Moorman’s Lawn Care, 723 Dornell St., Owensboro
Roman Acres LLC, 3721 Fischer Road, Owensboro, non-residential leasing
