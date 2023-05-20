The following business licenses were issued between May 8 and May 12:
• Quality Lawns, Morgantown, Kentucky, landscaping services
• Total Space LLC, 3428 East 10th St., Owensboro, interior design services
• Paradise Nails, 3500 Villa Point, Ste 106, Owensboro, nail salons
• Monique Win LLC, 1344 Bowie Trail, Owensboro, other activities related to real estate
• Sterman Gardner’s Lawn Regiment, 2015 West 9th St., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Jettas Sweets, 59 Gilmour Court, Owensboro, other direct selling establishments
• The Grass Guru, 6183 Sullivan Loop, Owensboro, landscaping services
• Baker’s Dozen of Owensboro LLC, 1331 Frederica St., Owensboro, retail bakeries
• WebbTech LLC, 628 Dornell St., Owensboro, custom computer programming services
• Sarah Gomez, 5427 Red Mile Loop, Owensboro, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
• CommunityWFM, Richardson, Texas, computer training
• Cutters Lawncare, 2432 South Cherokee Drive, Owensboro, landscaping services
• MAC Industrial Hydroblasting Inc., Mount Vernon, Indiana, site preparation contractors
• Conduent State Healthcare LLC, Florham Park, New Jersey, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Highlands Latin School Owensboro LLC, P.O. Box 1251, Owensboro, all other miscellaneous schools and instruction
• MUFG Union Bank NA, Robbinsdale, Minnesota, monetary authorities — central bank
• Elizabeth Cares, Louisville, Kentucky, child day care services
