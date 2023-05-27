The following business licenses were issued between May 15 and May 19:
• Lucid Electric LLC, Hartford, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Honorbuilt LLC, McDonough, Georgia, custom computer programming services
• Hubbalub’s Handyman Service, 4705 Wembley Way, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Frog Town Foods LLC, 5305 Essex Drive, Owensboro, mobile food services
• Cynthia L. Payne, 4610 Free Silver Drive, Philpot, soybean farming
• Mark Grine Ylagan, 223 Saint Ann St., Owensboro, all other personal services
• Revitalize Resources Operating Inc., Evansville, Indiana, crude petroleum and natural gas extraction
• Lisa Edge, 235 Ridgecrest Place, Owensboro, lessors of other real estate property
• Affordable Home & Commercial, 2005 East 6th St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Ian & Lily O’Brien, 8829 Kingfisher Lake Road, Maceo, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Melmar Holdings LLC, Evansville, Indiana, lessors of nonresidential buildings (except mini warehouses)
• Homes for Me LLC, 51 Bon Harbor Hills, Owensboro, miscellaneous financial investment activities
• Sarah Cabbage Hair & Beauty, 1210 East Byers Ave., Owensboro, beauty salons
• Jumpin Jacks #418, 1035 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, gasoline stations with convenience stores
• PS Salon & Spa, Cleveland, Ohio, beauty salons
• Apex Oil Company Inc., Saint Louis, Missouri, petroleum and petroleum products merchant wholesalers (except bulk stations and terminals)
• Midwest Sign Company, Kansas City, Kansas, all other specialty trade contractors
• Kenneth Bennett, 3826 Garden Terrace, Owensboro, barber shops
• Jeremy John Conder, Lewisport, Kentucky, other services to buildings and dwellings
• Peoples Bank, Marietta, Ohio, commercial banking
• Ultra Health LLC, Jackson, Tennessee, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
• Mister B’s of Owensboro LLC, Henderson, Kentucky, full-service restaurants
• L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC., Melbourne, Florida, radio and television broadcasting and wireless communications equipment manufacturing
• Tailored Technology Services Inc., Irvine, California, custom computer programming services
• Jerry Kachel Builder Inc., Spring, Texas, commercial and institutional building construction
• Warnick Behavioral Health LLC, Hartford, Kentucky, offices of physicians, mental health specialists
• Gary Sharp, II, 4639 Thruston Dermont Road, Owensboro, security systems services (except locksmiths)
