The following business licenses were issued between April 24 and April 28:
• Gerard H. Johnson, 5134 Essex Drive, Owensboro, all other specialty trade contractors
• Michael L. Baker, 4546 Oakhurst Bend, Owensboro, lessors of other real estate property
• Planeview Storage LLC, 5931 State Route 56, Owensboro, other warehousing and storage
• Russell Gregory’s Remodeling, Louisville, Kentucky, industrial building construction
• Robert Harris, 1701 Kelly Lane, Owensboro, residential remodelers
