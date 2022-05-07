The following business licenses were issued this week:
• Alive Coblentz, Hawesville, Kentucky, residential remodelers
• Katrina Harney, Rockport, Indiana, janitorial service
• River Rock Ventures, Cincinnati, Ohio, masonry contractors
• Stand By LLC, 2900 Veach Road Ste. 2, Owensboro, real estate
• The Spot Coffee and Finery, 217 Williamsburg Sq., Owensboro, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bar
• Josh Teets Distributing, 80 Booth Field Road, Owensboro, direct selling establishment
• Soul Healing Massage and Wellness, 3932 Brentwood Drive, Owensboro, miscellaneous health practitioners
• Bluewater Diagnostics LLC, Mt. Washington, Kentucky, medical laboratories
• Vivos Therapeutics Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colorado, professional equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
• Equifax Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, credit bureaus
• Irving Materials Inc., Greenfield, Indiana, cement manufacturing
• Riverside Staffing Service Inc., 1700 Ragu Drive, Owensboro, temporary help service
• Molina Healthcare Inc., Long Beach, California, office administrative services
• Kidron Investment LLC, P.O. Box 668, Owensboro, real estate lessors
• Kentucky Properties LLC, Newburgh, Indiana, lessors of nonresidential buildings
• Mission Properties LLC, 246 Cinderella Drive, Owensboro, real estate
• East Mulberry Designs, Evansville, Indiana, specialized design service
• Scott Browning, 4431 Hillcrest Oaks, Owensboro, lessors of nonresidential buildings
• Flex Wealth Management LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, financial investment activities
• L.T.D. Properties LLC, 6015 St. Route 142, Philpot, Kentucky, residential remodelers
• DCO Commercial Floors, Athens, Georgia, flooring contractors
• Foxfole Directional Drilling LLC, 6511 US Hwy. 231, Utica, Kentucky, heavy and civil engineering construction
• Imelda Cecil, 9408 Mulligan Road, Owensboro, flower, nursery stock, and florists’ supplies merchant wholesalers
• 360 Networx, Scottsburg, Indiana, electrical contractors
• LYM Properties, 3147 Bridgewater Court, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings
• Soaring Holdings LLC, 4542 Lake Forest Drive, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings
• Buckeye Check Cashing of Kentucky, Dublin, Ohio, nondepository credit intermediation
• AIM Research LLC, 2208 Fairway Drive, Owensboro, financial investments
• Rally’s 9070, Marietta, Georgia, full-service restaurants
• Pupuseria Salvadorena El Buen Pasto, 4031 Fogle Drive, Owensboro, full-service restaurants
• Apollo Laboratory Services LLC, Frankfort, Kentucky, medical laboratories
• Rebecca L. Englehardt, Brentwood, Tennessee, lessors of residential buildings
• MT Construction, Hawesville, Kentucky, new single-family housing construction
• Toqueria Gomez, Central City, Kentucky, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bar
• Botanical Treasures by Jen, 719 Fairfax Drive, Owensboro, electronic shopping
• Apex 112 LLC, P.O. Box 23019, Owensboro, real estate
• LS Properties, 1528 St. Rte. 140 W., Utica, Kentucky, lessors of residential buildings
• ODP International LLC, Boca Raton, Florida, international affairs
• Showtime Sign & Design Inc., Louisville, Kentucky, sign manufacturing
• Advanced Concrete Systems LLC, High Point, North Carolina, structural steel and precast concrete contractors
• DeVry University Inc., Naperville, Illinois, colleges, universities, and professional schools
• K & R Excavating Company, Corydon, Kentucky, specialty trade contractors
• RT Contracting & Development, Kirksey, Kentucky, electrical contractors
• TrueUp Business Solutions Ltd., North Wales, Pennsylvania, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Verastegui Brothers Masonry LLC, Taylorsville, Kentucky, masonry contractors
• Ranger Fire Inc., Grapevine, Texas, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Earthworx Equipment, Columbus, Ohio, industrial machinery and equipment merchant wholesalers
• Freedom Communications Inc., Louisville, Kentucky, security systems services
• Pellman & Associates, Louisville, Kentucky, framing contractors
• Ciscor Inc., Garland, Texas, emergency and other relief services
• Western KY Door Inc., Princeton, Kentucky, commercial and institutional building construction
• ICF Incorporated LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Logansport Builders, Morgantown, Kentucky, specialty trade contractors
• Gary Murphy Transportation LLC, 2601 W. 4th St., Owensboro, general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload
• Mimi’s Stitchery, 2459 Old Highway 144, Owensboro, cut and sew apparel contractors
• Sonne Steel Inc., Smithfield, Kentucky, iron and steel mills and ferroalloy manufacturing
• Luke Thomas Board, 629 Maple St., Owensboro, pet care
• Vanelles, 2425 W. 9th St., Owensboro, women’s clothing stores
• Jill Mills Photography, 6755 Luther Taylor Road, Philpot, Kentucky, commercial photography
• Wood-Mizer LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana, industrial machinery manufacturing
• National Environmental Contracting, Louisville, Kentucky, specialty trade contractors
• Kamila’s Panaderia Guatemalteca, 5721 Macedonia Road, Owensboro, farming
• Medcor Inc., McHenry, Illinois, general medical and surgical hospitals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.