The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5:

CVS Shaw Holdings Inc., Woonsocket, Rhode Island, portfolio management

Headway Employer Services LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina, temporary health services

Ryce Carter, 3109 Knob Court, Owensboro, sports and recreation instruction

Harmon Steel Inc., North Vernon, Indiana, structural steel and precast concrete contractors

Power Proz Construction LLC, Morehead, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors

J & J Construction, 6645 Masonville Habit Road, Philpot, residential remodelers

Kluck’s Flooring, 1610 Mohawk Drive, Owensboro, flooring contractors

Community Wellness — KY LLC, Campbell, California, other individual and family services

Benchmark Physical Therapy Owensboro, Hoover, Alabama, offices of physical, occupational and speech therapists and audiologists

Ambrose Repair and Remodeling, 1700 Cokesbury Court Apt. 19, Owensboro, residential remodelers

Keller Remodeling and Repair, 1697 Cokesbury Court Apt. 17, Owensboro, residential remodelers

Beast Mowed Outdoor Services, 8239 Iceland Spur, Maceo, landscaping services

Splashed Rides, 720 Stone St., Owensboro, legislative bodies

Ohio Valley Motor Sales LLC, 500 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro, used care dealers

