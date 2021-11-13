The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5:
CVS Shaw Holdings Inc., Woonsocket, Rhode Island, portfolio management
Headway Employer Services LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina, temporary health services
Ryce Carter, 3109 Knob Court, Owensboro, sports and recreation instruction
Harmon Steel Inc., North Vernon, Indiana, structural steel and precast concrete contractors
Power Proz Construction LLC, Morehead, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
J & J Construction, 6645 Masonville Habit Road, Philpot, residential remodelers
Kluck’s Flooring, 1610 Mohawk Drive, Owensboro, flooring contractors
Community Wellness — KY LLC, Campbell, California, other individual and family services
Benchmark Physical Therapy Owensboro, Hoover, Alabama, offices of physical, occupational and speech therapists and audiologists
Ambrose Repair and Remodeling, 1700 Cokesbury Court Apt. 19, Owensboro, residential remodelers
Keller Remodeling and Repair, 1697 Cokesbury Court Apt. 17, Owensboro, residential remodelers
Beast Mowed Outdoor Services, 8239 Iceland Spur, Maceo, landscaping services
Splashed Rides, 720 Stone St., Owensboro, legislative bodies
Ohio Valley Motor Sales LLC, 500 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro, used care dealers
