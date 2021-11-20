The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12:
WEC 97A-17 Investment Trust, Woodstock, Virginia, lessors of other real estate properties
Mastec Services Co. Inc., Coral Gables, Florida, cable and other subscription programming
Green River Spirits Co., Ladson, South Carolina, distilleries
Media Services Payroll LLC, Burbank, California, payroll services
Atlas Van Lines Inc., Evansville, Indiana, used household and office goods moving
Charles C. Brandt & Co., Indianapolis, industrial building construction
Jammas LLC, Indianapolis, industrial building construction
Katie Kellems, 1517 Bosley Road, Owensboro, all other personal services
E T Cardinal Investments LLC, 209 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Wise Medical Staffing, Chillicothe, Ohio, professional employer organizations
Greg Snyder IT Consulting LLC, 3904 Krystal Lane, Owensboro, custom computer programming services
Formation Clay, 4200 Yewells Landing E., Owensboro, jewelry stores
WilkinGuttenplan, East Brunswick, New Jersey, tax preparation services
Duke’s Cup Cakery LLC, 1035 Frederica St. Suite 270, Owensboro, commercial bakeries
Rowan Developments LLC, 2911 Epworth Lane, Owensboro, lessors of other real estate property
First Phase Electric, Alvaton, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Electric Aura Nail Studio, 2291 Fulkerson Drive Apt. A, Owensboro, hair salons
Wilson Home Improvements, 1721 Parrish Plaza Drive Apt. D, Owensboro, residential remodelers
Shalom Valley Ranch, Centertown, all other miscellaneous food manufacturing
Common Health Consulting LLC, 1335 Claranette Court Apt. B, Owensboro, administrative management and general management services
