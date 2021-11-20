The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12:

WEC 97A-17 Investment Trust, Woodstock, Virginia, lessors of other real estate properties

Mastec Services Co. Inc., Coral Gables, Florida, cable and other subscription programming

Green River Spirits Co., Ladson, South Carolina, distilleries

Media Services Payroll LLC, Burbank, California, payroll services

Atlas Van Lines Inc., Evansville, Indiana, used household and office goods moving

Charles C. Brandt & Co., Indianapolis, industrial building construction

Jammas LLC, Indianapolis, industrial building construction

Katie Kellems, 1517 Bosley Road, Owensboro, all other personal services

E T Cardinal Investments LLC, 209 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

Wise Medical Staffing, Chillicothe, Ohio, professional employer organizations

Greg Snyder IT Consulting LLC, 3904 Krystal Lane, Owensboro, custom computer programming services

Formation Clay, 4200 Yewells Landing E., Owensboro, jewelry stores

WilkinGuttenplan, East Brunswick, New Jersey, tax preparation services

Duke’s Cup Cakery LLC, 1035 Frederica St. Suite 270, Owensboro, commercial bakeries

Rowan Developments LLC, 2911 Epworth Lane, Owensboro, lessors of other real estate property

First Phase Electric, Alvaton, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors

Electric Aura Nail Studio, 2291 Fulkerson Drive Apt. A, Owensboro, hair salons

Wilson Home Improvements, 1721 Parrish Plaza Drive Apt. D, Owensboro, residential remodelers

Shalom Valley Ranch, Centertown, all other miscellaneous food manufacturing

Common Health Consulting LLC, 1335 Claranette Court Apt. B, Owensboro, administrative management and general management services

