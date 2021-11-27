The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19:

DS Companies LLC, 8130 Saur Road, Maceo, all other automotive repair and maintenance

Amber Swope, 3552 Cannonade Loop S., Owensboro, electronic shopping

First Tennessee Bank N A, Memphis, Tennessee, commercial banking

Jessica Mann Art, 3112 Wandering Lane, Owensboro, art dealers

James Smith Sr. estate, 9577 Kentucky 56, Owensboro, trust, fiduciary and custody activities

Evicore Healthcare MSI LLC, Philadelphia, administrative management and general management consulting services

Edna Rentals LLC, 3645 Edna Court, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

Survival Krav Maga & Fitness LLC, 10867 Kentucky 81, Utica, all other personal services

Equifax Inc., Atlanta, credit bureaus

CHSPSC LLC, Franklin, Tennessee, other individual and family services

Hayden Employment Group Inc., Lewisport, administrative management and general management consulting services

Diversicare Management Services, Brentwood, Tennessee, administrative management and general management consulting services

Trial By Fire Solutions, Oakland, California, oilseed (except soybean) farming

Omnicell Inc., Mountain View, California, pharmacies and drug stores

Hippie Herbivore, 4227 Scotty Lane Apt. 2, Owensboro, retail bakeries

