The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19:
DS Companies LLC, 8130 Saur Road, Maceo, all other automotive repair and maintenance
Amber Swope, 3552 Cannonade Loop S., Owensboro, electronic shopping
First Tennessee Bank N A, Memphis, Tennessee, commercial banking
Jessica Mann Art, 3112 Wandering Lane, Owensboro, art dealers
James Smith Sr. estate, 9577 Kentucky 56, Owensboro, trust, fiduciary and custody activities
Evicore Healthcare MSI LLC, Philadelphia, administrative management and general management consulting services
Edna Rentals LLC, 3645 Edna Court, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Survival Krav Maga & Fitness LLC, 10867 Kentucky 81, Utica, all other personal services
Equifax Inc., Atlanta, credit bureaus
CHSPSC LLC, Franklin, Tennessee, other individual and family services
Hayden Employment Group Inc., Lewisport, administrative management and general management consulting services
Diversicare Management Services, Brentwood, Tennessee, administrative management and general management consulting services
Trial By Fire Solutions, Oakland, California, oilseed (except soybean) farming
Omnicell Inc., Mountain View, California, pharmacies and drug stores
Hippie Herbivore, 4227 Scotty Lane Apt. 2, Owensboro, retail bakeries
