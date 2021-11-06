The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 25 and Oct. 29:
ECSI Construction & Remodeling LLC, 516 E. 24th St., Owensboro, commercial and institutional building construction
Tracco LLC, Syosset, New York, newspaper publishers
Misicom Inc., Plano, Texas, temporary help services
Riddell Inc., North Ridgeville, Ohio, dog and cat food manufacturing
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance, Milwaukee, direct life insurance carriers
EmpowerMe Rehabilitation Kentucky LLC, St. Louis, offices of physical, occupational and speech therapists and audiologists
Garvin Solutions LLC, 1900 Robin Road, Owensboro, sales financing
Dana Goodlett Dog Care, 3243 Shadewood Terrace, Owensboro, pet care (except veterinary) services
Elevated Botanics, 3716 Arlington Drive, Owensboro, electronic shopping
Mendoza Construction, 1918 Wyandotte Ave., Owensboro, residential remodelers
USI Inc., Valhalla, New York, direct life insurance carriers
Umbrella Therapeutic Services, 5 Hilltop Drive, Owensboro, other individual and family services
Fischer’s Keystop LLC, 5005 Sturbridge Place, Owensboro, other gasoline stations
Chivonne Rutman, 1916 Stratford Drive, Owensboro, other activities related to real estate
Dixie Electric Co., Louisville, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Danny Foreman, 4020 Harmons Ferry Road, Utica, flooring contractors
K & J Contracting LLC, P.O. Box 291, Owensboro, other building finishing contractors
Frank’s Construction, 2137 Keenland Parkway, Owensboro, residential remodelers
Owensboro Salameh Real Estate LLC, Bowling Green, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Office Pride of the Greater Owensboro Area, 5024 Kentucky 142, Philpot, janitorial services
Unified Technologies LLC, Louisville, all other specialty trade contractors
Power Proz Construction LLC, Morehead, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Ruxer Designs, 5487 Red Mile Loop, Owensboro, commercial screen printing
