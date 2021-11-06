The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 25 and Oct. 29:

ECSI Construction & Remodeling LLC, 516 E. 24th St., Owensboro, commercial and institutional building construction

Tracco LLC, Syosset, New York, newspaper publishers

Misicom Inc., Plano, Texas, temporary help services

Riddell Inc., North Ridgeville, Ohio, dog and cat food manufacturing

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance, Milwaukee, direct life insurance carriers

EmpowerMe Rehabilitation Kentucky LLC, St. Louis, offices of physical, occupational and speech therapists and audiologists

Garvin Solutions LLC, 1900 Robin Road, Owensboro, sales financing

Dana Goodlett Dog Care, 3243 Shadewood Terrace, Owensboro, pet care (except veterinary) services

Elevated Botanics, 3716 Arlington Drive, Owensboro, electronic shopping

Mendoza Construction, 1918 Wyandotte Ave., Owensboro, residential remodelers

USI Inc., Valhalla, New York, direct life insurance carriers

Umbrella Therapeutic Services, 5 Hilltop Drive, Owensboro, other individual and family services

Fischer’s Keystop LLC, 5005 Sturbridge Place, Owensboro, other gasoline stations

Chivonne Rutman, 1916 Stratford Drive, Owensboro, other activities related to real estate

Dixie Electric Co., Louisville, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors

Danny Foreman, 4020 Harmons Ferry Road, Utica, flooring contractors

K & J Contracting LLC, P.O. Box 291, Owensboro, other building finishing contractors

Frank’s Construction, 2137 Keenland Parkway, Owensboro, residential remodelers

Owensboro Salameh Real Estate LLC, Bowling Green, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

Office Pride of the Greater Owensboro Area, 5024 Kentucky 142, Philpot, janitorial services

Unified Technologies LLC, Louisville, all other specialty trade contractors

Power Proz Construction LLC, Morehead, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors

Ruxer Designs, 5487 Red Mile Loop, Owensboro, commercial screen printing

