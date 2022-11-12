The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4:
• Jennifer Stauffer, 4506 Woodlake Run, Owensboro, other technical and trade schools
• Dad’s Auto Mart, 830 Triplett St., Owensboro, used car dealers
• Alternative Solutions Health Network, Kettering, Ohio, home health care services
• Papa Inc., Miami, Florida, other business service centers (including copy shops)
• Commonwealth Systems LLC, Bowling Green, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Kyaw OO, 2645 Landing Terrace, Owensboro, general line grocery merchant wholesalers
• James A. Jackson, 11135 State Route 144, Philpot, all other miscellaneous crap farming
• Fusion Medical Staffing LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, employment placement agencies
• Built Technologies Inc., Nashville, Tennessee, software publishers
• Dexcare Inc., Seattle, Washington, other computer-related services
• Trinity Health Corporation, Livonia, Michigan, other scientific and technical consulting services
• Phillip C. Armendarez, 711 Booth Ave., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Mason Quick, 6643 Kingston Drive, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• JH Ventures LLC, 3175 State Route 140 East, Utica, data processing, hosting, and related services
• Hot Box Smokeshop Corporation, Chicago, Illinois, tobacco stores
• Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., San Diego, California, pharmaceutical preparation manufacturing
• HealthTech Advisors Inc., Southwest Ranches, Florida, other management consulting services
• Blue Star Restoration and Construction, 3931 Vincent Station Drive, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Evernorth Enterprise Services Inc., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, home health care services
• JWC Holdings LLC, 3320 South Griffin Ave., Owensboro, other personal services
• James R. Estes, 1035 Frederica St. Ste 270, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Kentucky Anesthesia Provider Solutions, Lexington, Kentucky, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
• Futch Heating and Air Conditioning, Louisville, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Corey’s Heart & Soul Designs, 4412 Hunters Trace, Owensboro, home furnishing merchant wholesalers
• Work Process Consulting, 5003 Newbolt Road, Owensboro, process, physical distribution, and logistics consulting services
• Rakuna, San Francisco, California, other computer related services
• Over the Top Construction, 6061 Old Highway 54, Philpot, all other specialty trade contractors
• Something Borrowed Owensboro LLC, 5010 Wildcat Way Ste. 4, Owensboro, all other consumer goods rental
• La Vagas Gift & Novely LLC, Snellville, Georgia, all other miscellaneous store retailers (except tobacco stores)
• J & B Exterior Cleaning LLC, 2706 Trotters Lane, Owensboro, all other specialty trade contractors
• Big O Body Shop LLC, 10041 State Route 405, Maceo, automotive body, paint, and interior repair and maintenance
• Mike’s Contracting LLC, 927 Michaels Court, Owensboro, industrial building construction
