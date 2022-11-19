The following business licenses were issued between November 7-11:
• Row LLC, 2960 Fairview Drive, Owensboro, specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, local
• KRE HCRE Venture LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana, lessors of nonresidential buildings (except mini-warehouses)
• Okin Process Inc., San Antonio, Texas, business support services
• McNulty Farms, 5859 State Route 56, Owensboro, all other miscellaneous crop farming
• Avispa Technology, San Carlos, California, temporary help services
• Fast Lane Auto Repair Plus LLC, 1709 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, general automotive repair
• Holly Tree Properties LLC, 214 East Locust Grove Road, Utica, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• All Towed Up, 1824 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, motor vehicle towing
• Watson Metals, Auburn, Kentucky, commercial and institutional building construction
• The Hearing Center, Bainbridge, Indiana, medical, dental and hospital equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
• Woodchuck Tree Service, Hartford, Kentucky, landscaping services
• Platinum Real Estate Ventures LLC, 3317 Frederica St., Ste. 10, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Urgent Care West, 1035 Frederica St., Ste. 270, Owensboro, all other outpatient care centers
• NSC Owensboro West 4th Street LLC, Farmington Hills, Michigan, lessors of mini-warehouses and self-storage units
• NSC Owensboro Sale Drive LLC, Farmington Hills, Michigan, lessors of mini-warehouses and self-storage units
• NSC Owensboro 5th Street LLC, Farmington Hills, Michigan, lessors of mini-warehouses and self-storage units
• United Communication Services LLC, Denver, North Carolina, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Brown-Forman Corporation, Louisville, Kentucky, employment placement agencies
• Maximus Services LLC, McLean, Virginia, employment placement agencies
• Perfection HVAC, Evansville, Indiana, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Scooters Owensboro 1 Inc., 1500 Frederica St., Owensboro, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
