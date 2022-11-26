The following business licenses were issued from November 14 through November 18:
• Owensboro Networking and Supply, Worthville, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Donna Porter, 5386 Roby Road, Philpot, Kentucky, trust, fiduciary, and custody activities
• Troy Brode Agency Inc., 2415 Mayfair Drive, Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages
