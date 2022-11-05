The following business licenses were issued from October 24 through October 28:
• Dollar Tree #097, Chesapeake, Virginia, discount department stores
• Nicholas Hall, 1907 Cullen Ave., Owensboro, other personal care services
• Jennifer Stauffer, 4506 Woodlake Run, Owensboro, other technical and trade schools
• Pick Six LLC, 325 Park Plaza Drive, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, Dallas, Texas, full-service restaurants
• The Cabling Company LLC, Grand Rapids, Michigan, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Gary Henry Jr., 623 West 4th St., Owensboro, other personal care services
• Virtuous Drywall, 4328 Eastgate Drive, Apt. C, Owensboro, drywall and insulation contractors
• Pro Serv Industrial Contractors LLC, Sanford, Florida, industrial building construction
