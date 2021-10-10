The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1:

Critter Sitters, 2382 Heartland Park, Owensboro, pet care (except veterinary) services

Platinum-HR LLC, Tampa, Florida, professional employer organizations

BrianLAB Inc., Westchester, Illinois, medical, dental and hospital equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers

Dawns Attentive Care and Cleaning, 2504 Lake Point, Owensboro, janitorial services

JND Logistics LLC, Indianapolis, freight transportation arrangement

Matthew N. Critchelow, 3750 Ralph Ave. Apt. 736, Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages

QBE Insurance Corp., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, direct property and casualty insurance carriers

RCM Technologies USA Inc., Parsippany, New Jersey, engineering services

Lindsey Labor and Landscape, 1929 Ohio St., Owensboro, residential remodelers

Regrow Vintage LLC, 1218 Allen St., Owensboro, used merchandise stores

Reynolds DMD PLLC, 2200 Locust St., Owensboro, offices of dentists

Rhodes Trenching and Terrain LLC, 103 Cotton Lane, Whitesville, site preparation contractors

Xtreme Lazer, 6584 Pleasant Valley Road, Philpot, support activities for printing

Jays Enterprises, Calhoun, solid waste collection

Greers’ Construction Services, 702 George St., Owensboro, residential remodelers

Mixson Reality LLC, 3007 Autumn Lake Cove, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers

Callaway Golf Sales Co., Carlsbad, California, sporting and athletic goods manufacturing

