The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1:
Critter Sitters, 2382 Heartland Park, Owensboro, pet care (except veterinary) services
Platinum-HR LLC, Tampa, Florida, professional employer organizations
BrianLAB Inc., Westchester, Illinois, medical, dental and hospital equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
Dawns Attentive Care and Cleaning, 2504 Lake Point, Owensboro, janitorial services
JND Logistics LLC, Indianapolis, freight transportation arrangement
Matthew N. Critchelow, 3750 Ralph Ave. Apt. 736, Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages
QBE Insurance Corp., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, direct property and casualty insurance carriers
RCM Technologies USA Inc., Parsippany, New Jersey, engineering services
Lindsey Labor and Landscape, 1929 Ohio St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
Regrow Vintage LLC, 1218 Allen St., Owensboro, used merchandise stores
Reynolds DMD PLLC, 2200 Locust St., Owensboro, offices of dentists
Rhodes Trenching and Terrain LLC, 103 Cotton Lane, Whitesville, site preparation contractors
Xtreme Lazer, 6584 Pleasant Valley Road, Philpot, support activities for printing
Jays Enterprises, Calhoun, solid waste collection
Greers’ Construction Services, 702 George St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
Mixson Reality LLC, 3007 Autumn Lake Cove, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers
Callaway Golf Sales Co., Carlsbad, California, sporting and athletic goods manufacturing
