The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 4 and Oct. 8:
Kentucky Project Painter, 1327 W. Third St., Owensboro, independent artists, writers and performers
Jessica Mann Art, 3112 Wandering Lane, Owensboro, art dealers
S & K Boutique, 1122 Booth Ave., Owensboro, other clothing stores
Owensboro Arts LLC, 2141 Summer Walk, Owensboro, fine arts schools
Hannah Bullington, 1308 Triplett St., Owensboro, beauty salons
Chris Lovekamp LLC, 4722 Hunters Ridge, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.