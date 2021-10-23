The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 11 and Oct. 15:
The Skin Therapist LLC, 1920 Aspenwood Court, Owensboro, beauty salons
Dana Pete, 6891 Kentucky 231, Utica, child daycare services
Choice Health Insurance LLC, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, direct health and medical insurance carriers
Futuristic Foods, 3630 Saddle Bend, Owensboro, packaged frozen food merchant wholesalers
Large Ink LLC, Terre Haute, Indiana, sign manufacturing
RN Management LLC, Evansville, Indiana, home health care services
Sutton Construction Cleaning and Contracting, 3517 Spokane Court, Owensboro, janitorial services
Emergent IV LLC, The Woodlands, Texas, payroll services
A1 Xterior LLC, 1411 Woodbridge Trail, Owensboro, other services to buildings and dwellings
Mike Measel Inc., Eubank, industrial building construction
FLEX Wealth Management, Louisville, administrative management and general management consulting services
SA Recycling LLC, Orange, California, recyclable material merchant wholesalers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.