The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 20 and Sept. 24:
Morton Solar & Wind LLC, Evansville, Indiana, other building equipment contractors
La Familia Mexican Grill LLC, 3417 Baybrook St., Owensboro, full-service restaurants
McDonald’s Restaurants, Columbus, Ohio, site preparation contractors
Johnson Sanitation, 2221 Emerald Court, Owensboro, solid waste collection
Alfonso’s Tacos Shop LLC, 830 Chuck Gray Court, Owensboro, limited-service restaurants
Smoke and Flour LLC, 9814 Kentucky 456, Owensboro, mobile food services
B & B Excavating, 4215 Eagle Ridge Court, Owensboro, construction machinery manufacturing
Stallings Labor Contracting, 4730 Kings Mill Drive, Owensboro, flooring contractors
3K Holdings LLC, 2622 E. Yellowstone Drive, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Threadbeast LLC, Los Angeles, other direct selling establishments
Proactive MD of KY PSC, Simpsonville, South Carolina, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Alfonso’s Taco Shop II LLC, Versailles, limited-service restaurants
Kentucky Skin Care Center LLC, Bowling Green, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Advanced Investment Management LLC, P.O. Box 1245, Owensboro, investment advice
Dads Towing and Recovery LLC, 2821 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, motor vehicle towing
