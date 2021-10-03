The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 20 and Sept. 24:

Morton Solar & Wind LLC, Evansville, Indiana, other building equipment contractors

La Familia Mexican Grill LLC, 3417 Baybrook St., Owensboro, full-service restaurants

McDonald’s Restaurants, Columbus, Ohio, site preparation contractors

Johnson Sanitation, 2221 Emerald Court, Owensboro, solid waste collection

Alfonso’s Tacos Shop LLC, 830 Chuck Gray Court, Owensboro, limited-service restaurants

Smoke and Flour LLC, 9814 Kentucky 456, Owensboro, mobile food services

B & B Excavating, 4215 Eagle Ridge Court, Owensboro, construction machinery manufacturing

Stallings Labor Contracting, 4730 Kings Mill Drive, Owensboro, flooring contractors

3K Holdings LLC, 2622 E. Yellowstone Drive, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

Threadbeast LLC, Los Angeles, other direct selling establishments

Proactive MD of KY PSC, Simpsonville, South Carolina, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)

Alfonso’s Taco Shop II LLC, Versailles, limited-service restaurants

Kentucky Skin Care Center LLC, Bowling Green, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)

Advanced Investment Management LLC, P.O. Box 1245, Owensboro, investment advice

Dads Towing and Recovery LLC, 2821 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, motor vehicle towing

