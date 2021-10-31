The following business licenses were issued last week:
Pranjel LLC, 3665 Treehaven Bend, Owensboro, residential leasing
Fairview IT Management Inc., 3117 Alvey Park Drive W., Owensboro, computer services
Bausch & Lomb Americas Inc., Bridgewater, New Jersey, optical lens manufacturing
Twelve Cities LLC, 119 E. Second St., Owensboro, snack and non-alcoholic beverage bar
Kenland Construction Inc., Madisonville, commercial construction
Robert Perez, Bowling Green, drywall and insulation contractor
Advanced Painting LLC, 4704 Kings Mill Drive, Owensboro
Y-Not Pizza & Wings LLC., 2710 Kentucky 144, Owensboro
Hawesway Diner, 6057 Kentucky 2830, Owensboro
White Stone, 3600 Frederica St., Owensboro, book store
Midwest Management Solutions LLC, 1942 Meadow Grass Creek, Owensboro, accounting services
