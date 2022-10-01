The following business licenses were issued from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23:
• Builders Discount LLC, 3429 State Route 54, Owensboro, home centers
• Black Irish Trucking, 1774 Sanctuary, Owensboro, specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, local
• Steamway in Owensboro, 217 Tremont Drive, Owensboro, carpet and upholstery cleaning services
• D & A Construction, Hawesville, Kentucky, other foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors
• Hagan Electric LLC, Calhoun, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Lumar Development LLC, 1130 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, other activities related to real estate
• Storm’s Trophies, 1328 West 4th St., Owensboro, all other miscellaneous fabricated metal product manufacturing
• Ortiz Framing, 1716 Farmview Drive Apt. A, Owensboro, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
• Platinum Nail Expo, 5128 Garnet Court, Owensboro, nail salon
• Blue Bridge Bar LLC, Newburgh, Indiana, drinking places (alcoholic beverages)
• Allgood’s On-Site Automotive, 3905 Krystal Lane, Owensboro, general automotive repair
• County Boy Electrical LLC, Richmond, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Dubois County Garage Doors Inc., Huntingburg, Indiana, other building equipment contractors
• Brannings Electric, Cave City, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Barr Realty & Auction Co. Inc., Hardinsburg, Kentucky, offices of real estate agents and brokers
• Dominion Siding Inc., Mount Juliet, Tennessee, siding contractors
• Starnes Custom Homes & In-Ground Pool, Smiths Grove, Kentucky, all other specialty trade contractors
• Sparksfly Images, 3134 Saint Ann St., Owensboro, commercial photography
