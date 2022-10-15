The following business licenses were recorded Oct. 3 through Oct. 7:
• SHC Medical Partners LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, home health care services
• Poplar Log Farms LLC, Winchester, Kentucky, lessors of other real estate property
• Pharmacy Corporation of America, Louisville, Kentucky, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Coleman Investment Properties LLC, Beaver Dam, Kentucky, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets (except Copyrighted Works)
• EMH Consulting LLC, 2612 Hillbrooke Parkway, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Faith Found Me LLC, 2401 Hillbrooke Parkway, Owensboro, electronic shopping
• Medical Solutions Buyer LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
• Advanced Therapeutics LLC, 2364 Skaggs Court, Owensboro, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
• SWBC Professional Employer Service, Bulverde, Texas, professional employer organizations
• Joseph Narvin Coomes, 2141 Fieldcrest Drive, Owensboro, other personal care services
• Shannon Payne, 4901 Curdsville Delaware Road, Owensboro, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
• Family Liquor, 1014 East 4th Street #1, Owensboro, beer, wine, and liquor stores
• On the Go Detailing, 4713 Sydney Lane Lot A, Owensboro, car washes
• Odds and Ends, 1907 Kelly Lane, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Fischer Process Industries, Greensboro, North Carolina, construction and mining (except oil well) machinery and equipment merchant wholesalers
• Bluegrass Operations LLC, 1033 Hermitage Drive, Owensboro, other management consulting services
• Ace Brands LLC, Sugar Land, Texas, full-service restaurants
• Elevate Insurance Agency Inc., 3118 Alvey Park Drive East Suite 4, Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages
• Irregular Strength LLC, 6383 Sutherlin Lane, Utica, Kentucky, all other personal services
• Dorothy (Dottie) Brumley, 2117 Village Pointe Court, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers
• Advanced Infusion Care, Valdosta, Georgia, pharmacies and drug stores
• Magic Electric, Plainfield, Indiana, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
