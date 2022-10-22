The following business licenses were recorded from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14:
• Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, direct health and medical insurance carriers
• Ashley Millay Photography, 3502 Comanche Place, Owensboro, photography studios, portrait
• David Middleton’s Auto & Body Repair, P.O. Box 1296, Owensboro, general automotive repair
• Mitchell Premier Wholesale Safety, Cleveland, Tennessee, other professional equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
• Amazon Web Services Inc., Seattle, Washington, custom computer programming services
• Griffin Residuals LLC, 5872 State Route 1389, Owensboro, hazardous waste treatment and disposal
• Ashfield Healthcare LLC, Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, all other professional, scientific, and technical services
• Hello Studio LLC, 3730 Placid Place, Owensboro, beauty salons
• Gregory C. Franzman Counseling, 3032 Alvey Park Drive West, Owensboro, other individual and family services
• Clarks Secure Web, 1750 River Road, Owensboro, other computer-related services
• Deck the Halls Holiday Lighting LLC, 1835 Fawn Drive, Owensboro, all other specialty trade contractors
