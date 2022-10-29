The following business licenses were issued between October 17 and October 21:
• Eve Nail & Spa, 3238 Kidron Valley Way Ste 3, Owensboro, nail salons
• Lemuel and Vickie Dugger, 5804 Graham Lane, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• K & L Technical Services LLC, Hermitage, Tennessee, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Teegarden HVAC, Alexandria, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• ALKU Holdings LLC, Andover, Massachusetts, employment placement agencies
• B & K Enterprises LLC, 6337 Old State Road, Philpot, residential remodelers
• JIPA Inc., 3811 State Route 54, Ste 101, Owensboro, tobacco stores
