The following business licenses were issued from Sept. 26 through Sept. 30:
• First Corporation, 2329 Stone Valley Cove, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Elavon Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, securities brokerage
• Bluegrass Accounting Firm LLC, 2641 Veach Road, Owensboro, accounting services
• Mobile Motorworks LLC, 2651 Cherry Blossom Court, Utica, Kentucky, support activities for road transportation
• PBS Design Technology, Crete, Illinois, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• The Social Security Advisor, 2920 Trails Way, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Mike’s Tree Service, 8463 State Route 815, Owensboro, landscaping services
• Faith Found Me LLC, 2401 Hillbrooke Parkway, Owensboro, electronic shopping
• Duff’s Construction, Beaver Dam, Kentucky, residential remodelers
