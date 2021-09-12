The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3:
Tyson Sign Co., Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, sign manufacturing
HealthSmart Benefit Solutions Inc., Irving, Texas, administration of public health programs
Alltech Professional Services, Morehead, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Stringfellow Inc., Nashville, Tennessee, other commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing
J&M Contracting LLC, 3520 New Hartford Road Suite 301, Owensboro, residential remodelers
P & T Mobile Home Setup Corp., 818 W. 12th St., Owensboro, specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance
Ace Service Co., Reynolds Station, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors
Dylan Nelson-Inhulsen, 1101 Burlew Blvd. Apt. 208, Owensboro, residential remodelers
Hi Foot Spa, 3118 Alvey Park Drive E. Suite 3, Owensboro, other personal care services
Karen Insurance Agency, 2249 Palomino Place, Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages
Leisure Hut of Owensboro LLC, 2565 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, commercial screen printing
Royal Cutz Lawn Care, 631 Daviess St., Owensboro, landscaping services
Thrive Wellness Bar LLC, 4010 Frederica St., Owensboro, snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars
BFD Carolina LLC, Columbia, South Carolina, security system services (except locksmiths)
Wethington Telemedicine LLC, 2248 Daniels Lane, Owensboro, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
Florida Blue, Jacksonville, Florida, direct health and medical insurance carriers
iArt Studios LLC, 603 Park Plaza Drive, Owensboro, graphic design services
Jones Garage Doors, 1907 Mount Vernon Drive, Owensboro, legislative bodies
Aaron Matthew Cecil, 7995 Boteler Road, Philpot, residential remodelers
Par3, 527 Emory Drive Suite 109, Owensboro, other spectator sports
Express Scripts Services Co., Philadelphia, pharmacies and drug stores
Harell-Fish Inc., Bloomington, Indiana, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors
