The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3:

Tyson Sign Co., Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, sign manufacturing

HealthSmart Benefit Solutions Inc., Irving, Texas, administration of public health programs

Alltech Professional Services, Morehead, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors

Stringfellow Inc., Nashville, Tennessee, other commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing

J&M Contracting LLC, 3520 New Hartford Road Suite 301, Owensboro, residential remodelers

P & T Mobile Home Setup Corp., 818 W. 12th St., Owensboro, specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance

Ace Service Co., Reynolds Station, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors

Dylan Nelson-Inhulsen, 1101 Burlew Blvd. Apt. 208, Owensboro, residential remodelers

Hi Foot Spa, 3118 Alvey Park Drive E. Suite 3, Owensboro, other personal care services

Karen Insurance Agency, 2249 Palomino Place, Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages

Leisure Hut of Owensboro LLC, 2565 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, commercial screen printing

Royal Cutz Lawn Care, 631 Daviess St., Owensboro, landscaping services

Thrive Wellness Bar LLC, 4010 Frederica St., Owensboro, snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars

BFD Carolina LLC, Columbia, South Carolina, security system services (except locksmiths)

Wethington Telemedicine LLC, 2248 Daniels Lane, Owensboro, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners

Florida Blue, Jacksonville, Florida, direct health and medical insurance carriers

iArt Studios LLC, 603 Park Plaza Drive, Owensboro, graphic design services

Jones Garage Doors, 1907 Mount Vernon Drive, Owensboro, legislative bodies

Aaron Matthew Cecil, 7995 Boteler Road, Philpot, residential remodelers

Par3, 527 Emory Drive Suite 109, Owensboro, other spectator sports

Express Scripts Services Co., Philadelphia, pharmacies and drug stores

Harell-Fish Inc., Bloomington, Indiana, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.