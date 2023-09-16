The following business licenses were issued Sept. 4-8:
• Harmon Construction Inc., North Vernon, Indiana, commercial and institutional building construction
• CJS Rentals LLC, 6389 State Route 762, Philpot, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Whitt’s, 8767 State Route 815, Owensboro, sporting and recreational goods and supplies merchant wholesalers
• First Colony Mortgage Corporation, Orem, Utah, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers
• Alamo Construction LLC, Merrillville, Indiana, roofing contractors
• Affordable Home UPgrades, 3002 Strawbridge Place, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Rosedale Rest Home I LLC, Cedarhurst, New York, nursing care facilities (skilled nursing facilities)
• R & R Fabrication Inc., Brownsville, Kentucky, metal service centers and other metal merchant wholesalers
• Mighty Kicks Southern Kentucky LLC, Bowling Green, Kentucky, all other amusement and recreation industries
• Your Heating and A/C, Manitou, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Exacta Commercial Management LLC, 3026 Hidden Lake Point, Owensboro, nonresidential property managers
