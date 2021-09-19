The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10:

Jeremy Travis Excavating, Sacramento

T Gaines LLC, Murray, masonry contractors

Riddell Inc., Ridgeville, Ohio, dog and cat food manufacturer

Jiggalycakes LLC, 915 Pepper Tree Lane, Owensboro, market research

Cookies By Liza, 4526 Lake Forest Drive, Owensboro

A Plus Investigations, 4607 Lake Forest Drive, Owensboro

Arc Administrators, Lexington, medical center

Election Systems & Software LLC, Omaha, Nebraska

Bluewater Diagnostics LLC, Mt. Washington

Faith In Travel LLC, 4546 Fountain View Trace, Owensboro

PHH Mortgage Corporation, Mount Laurel, New Jersey

Harp Enterprises Inc., Lexington, business support services

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.