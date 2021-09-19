The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10:
Jeremy Travis Excavating, Sacramento
T Gaines LLC, Murray, masonry contractors
Riddell Inc., Ridgeville, Ohio, dog and cat food manufacturer
Jiggalycakes LLC, 915 Pepper Tree Lane, Owensboro, market research
Cookies By Liza, 4526 Lake Forest Drive, Owensboro
A Plus Investigations, 4607 Lake Forest Drive, Owensboro
Arc Administrators, Lexington, medical center
Election Systems & Software LLC, Omaha, Nebraska
Bluewater Diagnostics LLC, Mt. Washington
Faith In Travel LLC, 4546 Fountain View Trace, Owensboro
PHH Mortgage Corporation, Mount Laurel, New Jersey
Harp Enterprises Inc., Lexington, business support services
