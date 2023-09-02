The following business licenses were issued Aug. 21-25:
• Eve Nails & Spa, 3238 Kidron Valley Way Ste 3, Owensboro, nail salons
• Mast Technology Services Inc., Reynoldsburg, Ohio, other computer-related services
• 761 Automotive Repairs LLC, 7036 McPherson Road, Philpot, general automotive repair
• Russell’s Contracting, 3142 Highway 142, Philpot, residential remodelers
• ASH Trade Services LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, industrial building construction
• Kingdom Cords LLC, Greenville, Kentucky, men’s clothing stores
• Peachtree Antiques, 108 West Second St., Owensboro, used merchandise stores
• ACS Security, Marietta, Georgia, fire protection
• Absten & Sons LLC, Winfield, West Virginia, industrial building construction
• Pizza Hut, Plano, Texas, full-service restaurants
• Performance Lawn Care and More LLC, 5954 Little Hickory Road, Philpot, landscaping services
• Payne’s Painting, 1815 Gunston Place, Owensboro, painting and wall covering contractors
• MBD Enterprises LLC, 3580 Becker Drive, Owensboro, other services to buildings and dwellings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.