The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 13 and Sept. 17:

Creating Courtney, 6282 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, independent artists, writers and performers

Glover Customs LLC, 9645 Kentucky 144, Philpot, automotive parts and accessories stores

Circle Internet Services Inc., San Francisco, data processing, hosting and related services

Shawn’s Home Repairs and Handyman Services, 4210 Kentucky 764, Utica, residential remodelers

Hodges Heating and Cooling, 6141 Sutter Loop W., Owensboro, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors

Classical Conversation, 4015 Rudy Martin Drive, exam preparation and tutoring

Foundation Solutions Group LLC, Bowling Green, other foundation, structure and building exterior contractors

Pranjel LLC, 3665 Treehaven Bend, Owensboro, lessors of buildings and dwellings

Evansville Bolt and Nut Inc., Toledo, Ohio, cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturing

Ellis Butts and Ribs, 2604 W. Fifth St., Owensboro, caterers

Bryan Concrete Finishing LLC, New Haven, all other specialty trade contractors

Juju Comp, Madison, Tennessee, janitorial services

Foulks Family Farms LLC, 8757 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Philpot, livestock merchant wholesalers

Home Point Financial Corp., Ann Arbor, Michigan, real estate credit

Countrymark Refining and Logistics, Indianapolis, all other miscellaneous chemical product and preparation manufacturing

Newburg Bath Experts LLC, Evansville, Indiana, residential remodelers

DLS Bookkeeping Services LLC, 8400 Kentucky 405 Lot 54, Maceo, other accounting services

MADD Studio PLLC-Martin Arts and Arch, 306 Stockton Drive, Owensboro, graphic design services

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.