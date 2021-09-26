The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 13 and Sept. 17:
Creating Courtney, 6282 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, independent artists, writers and performers
Glover Customs LLC, 9645 Kentucky 144, Philpot, automotive parts and accessories stores
Circle Internet Services Inc., San Francisco, data processing, hosting and related services
Shawn’s Home Repairs and Handyman Services, 4210 Kentucky 764, Utica, residential remodelers
Hodges Heating and Cooling, 6141 Sutter Loop W., Owensboro, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors
Classical Conversation, 4015 Rudy Martin Drive, exam preparation and tutoring
Foundation Solutions Group LLC, Bowling Green, other foundation, structure and building exterior contractors
Pranjel LLC, 3665 Treehaven Bend, Owensboro, lessors of buildings and dwellings
Evansville Bolt and Nut Inc., Toledo, Ohio, cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturing
Ellis Butts and Ribs, 2604 W. Fifth St., Owensboro, caterers
Bryan Concrete Finishing LLC, New Haven, all other specialty trade contractors
Juju Comp, Madison, Tennessee, janitorial services
Foulks Family Farms LLC, 8757 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Philpot, livestock merchant wholesalers
Home Point Financial Corp., Ann Arbor, Michigan, real estate credit
Countrymark Refining and Logistics, Indianapolis, all other miscellaneous chemical product and preparation manufacturing
Newburg Bath Experts LLC, Evansville, Indiana, residential remodelers
DLS Bookkeeping Services LLC, 8400 Kentucky 405 Lot 54, Maceo, other accounting services
MADD Studio PLLC-Martin Arts and Arch, 306 Stockton Drive, Owensboro, graphic design services
