The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27:
Midnight Xpress LLC, 436 Camden Circle, Owensboro, all other personal services
Tile Laying Co., Horse Branch, tile and terrazzo contractors
Hardin Customs LLC, 9721 Rummage Road, Whitesville, all other specialty trade contractors
Hardee’s 1503045, Pheonix, full-service restaurants
VEDA Data Solutions Inc., Madison, Wisconsin, data processing, hosting and related services
Greater Owensboro Counseling Partners Inc., Calhoun, other individual and family services
