The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27:

Midnight Xpress LLC, 436 Camden Circle, Owensboro, all other personal services

Tile Laying Co., Horse Branch, tile and terrazzo contractors

Hardin Customs LLC, 9721 Rummage Road, Whitesville, all other specialty trade contractors

Hardee’s 1503045, Pheonix, full-service restaurants

VEDA Data Solutions Inc., Madison, Wisconsin, data processing, hosting and related services

Greater Owensboro Counseling Partners Inc., Calhoun, other individual and family services

