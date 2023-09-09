The following business licenses were issued Aug. 28-Sept. 1:
• Interstates Inc., Sioux Center, Iowa, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Watts Co. Floor Care & Janitorial, Richland, Indiana, janitorial services
• Renovate Right, 2516 West Ninth St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Carter General Construction, 10147 Jennings Road, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• BradEm Construction Co., Hopkinsville, Kentucky, commercial and institutional building construction
• Ashlyn Cissna, 4325 Windy Hollow Road, Owensboro, beauty salons
• Sydney Mayfield, 4511 Lee Rudy Road, Owensboro, beauty salons
• Multitek Corporate Communications, Evansville, Indiana, all other telecommunications
• Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Aliso Viejo, California, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers
• Comtech Solacom Technologies Inc., Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, other professional equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
• 270 Pose & Go LLC, 2711 Summer Point Court, Owensboro, photography studios, portrait
• Supporting Strategies NW Atlanta, Smyrna, Georgia, other accounting services
• Illinois Mechanical Services & Design, Peoria, Illinois, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Bitter Things Coffee LLC, 2117 Village Pointe Court, Owensboro, mobile food services
• Thomas Scott Hagerman, 1720 McCreary Ave., Owensboro, other direct selling establishments
• Mitchell’s Mercantile, 612 Tampa Drive, Owensboro, all other personal services
• Joy in the Journey LLC, 915 West Fourth St., Owensboro, all other health and personal care stores
